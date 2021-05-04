Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.36

Shares of Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.36 and traded as high as $17.87. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 1,551 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $85.48 million, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Peoples Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

