PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 1.075 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend by 27.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.56. The stock had a trading volume of 493,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,717. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.48. The company has a market cap of $198.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.