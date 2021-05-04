Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Perficient alerts:

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.