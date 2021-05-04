Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,081 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $37.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.