Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 725 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 725 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $322.58 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,739,851 shares of company stock valued at $501,146,451. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.