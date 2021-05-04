PetIQ (PETQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. PetIQ has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts expect PetIQ to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PETQ stock opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

In related news, President Susan Sholtis sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $387,357.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at $565,719.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,577,735 shares of company stock worth $55,593,106 over the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.