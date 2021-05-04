PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. PetMed Express’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

NASDAQ PETS traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.25. 713,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,766. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $613.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

Separately, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

