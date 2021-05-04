PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Short Interest Update

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PETV opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. PetVivo has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Get PetVivo alerts:

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.