Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.17

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.17 and traded as high as C$5.65. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$5.59, with a volume of 540,617 shares changing hands.

PEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.33.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$922.02 million and a P/E ratio of -25.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.17.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$116.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$62,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,239.95. Also, Director Brian Davis bought 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$898,480.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.