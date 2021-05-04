PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,974 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $226.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.48 and a 200 day moving average of $213.38. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

