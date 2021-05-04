PFG Advisors Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 2,774.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 260,029 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,912,000 after purchasing an additional 228,593 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,370.20.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,122.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.66, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,152.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,141.76. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $617.01 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.