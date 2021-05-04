PFG Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $63.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

