PFG Advisors Invests $269,000 in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 835.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 159,945 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,933 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000.

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

