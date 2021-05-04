Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.550-3.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

NYSE:PFE remained flat at $$39.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,749,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

