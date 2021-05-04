Phantomx Price Hits $0.0017 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $81,482.53 and approximately $8.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.27 or 0.00650908 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006974 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00020532 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.88 or 0.02516912 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000627 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

