Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Down 26.5% in April

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FENG remained flat at $$1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday. 184,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,890. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.40.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 60.29% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $55.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 119,583 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

