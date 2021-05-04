PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 28.6% in April

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,968. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

