Ping Identity (PING) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ping Identity to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. On average, analysts expect Ping Identity to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PING opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -336.71, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PING. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $390,928.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,396.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,751 shares of company stock worth $648,758. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

