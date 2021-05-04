Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. 39,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,446. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

