Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $158.66 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

