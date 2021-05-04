Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Universal Insurance in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $14.45 on Monday. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $450.93 million, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

