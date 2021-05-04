Pirate Chain Price Hits $5.81 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $7.32 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.81 or 0.00010736 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.50 or 0.00448117 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.68 or 0.00189746 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00202260 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003551 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

