Planning Directions Inc. Buys 945 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 3.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $124.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,795. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

