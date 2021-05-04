Planning Directions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $316,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,559,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,756,000 after acquiring an additional 313,078 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.32 on Tuesday, reaching $415.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

