Planning Directions Inc. Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $4.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.31. 16,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

