Plasma Finance (PPAY) Market Cap Hits $26.98 Million

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $26.98 million and $1.19 million worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plasma Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00270283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.80 or 0.01163174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00032093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.49 or 0.00738180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,497.33 or 0.99701374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance . The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

