PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

AGS traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. 12,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

