Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Short Interest Update

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSTI shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. 699,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

