POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.88

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PORBF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

