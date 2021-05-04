Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Up 20.6% in April

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 904,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Polar Power in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polar Power during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polar Power during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Polar Power during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POLA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $30.82.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

