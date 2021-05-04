Polkadot Price Tops $35.59 (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion and $2.60 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for about $35.59 or 0.00065631 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.40 or 0.00268170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.57 or 0.01155591 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00031743 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.81 or 0.00735520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,312.79 or 1.00169378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001802 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,070,496,815 coins and its circulating supply is 934,972,700 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.