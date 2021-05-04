PopularCoin (POP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $270,337.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00073128 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.42 or 0.00499915 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,846.27 or 1.00275103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00039063 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00217185 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,157,167,435 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

