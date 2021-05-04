Poseidon Network (QQQ) Price Reaches $0.0339 on Top Exchanges

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Poseidon Network has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $74.74 million and $450,170.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003490 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00120157 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

