PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,643 shares of company stock worth $7,625,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

