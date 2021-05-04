Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWCDF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.