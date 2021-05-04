Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for $6.45 or 0.00011615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $1.29 million and $897.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00064564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00275936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $653.45 or 0.01177358 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.01 or 0.00733339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,462.71 or 0.99931022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

