PPL (PPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PPL (NYSE:PPL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

