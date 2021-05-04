Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRLD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,386 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.48. 193,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,918. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.53. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

