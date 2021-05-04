Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $40.48 on Monday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,386.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

