Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRMW. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.79.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,726. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $35,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 555.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,212 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after buying an additional 694,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,893,000 after buying an additional 453,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

