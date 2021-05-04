Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRMW. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Primo Water from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.79.

Shares of PRMW opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,726. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,205 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,043,000 after buying an additional 694,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,893,000 after buying an additional 453,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,889,000 after buying an additional 75,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $35,014,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

