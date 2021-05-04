Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 789.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $62.97.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.