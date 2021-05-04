Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $861,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 28,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,103,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,110,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 861,171 shares of company stock valued at $59,030,481 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

