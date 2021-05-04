Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 55.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHG stock opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

