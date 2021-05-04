Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,414 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $22,193,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,166,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,935.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 403,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 393,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JMIA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

