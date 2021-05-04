Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 386 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $177.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.78 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,112.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

