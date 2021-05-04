Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,775 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in BioNTech by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $208.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.45 and a beta of -1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.61. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $211.65.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. On average, analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

