Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,385 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $31,211,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $23,203,000.

UL stock opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

