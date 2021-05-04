Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $425,000 in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.84. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

