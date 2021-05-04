Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $694,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $177.94 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.78 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,112.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

